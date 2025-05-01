In the Johari Window model used in social psychology, which quadrant represents information that is unknown to both yourself and others?
A
Open Area
B
Unknown Area
C
Hidden Area
D
Blind Area
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the Johari Window model, which is a tool used in social psychology to help people better understand their relationship with themselves and others. It divides personal awareness into four quadrants based on what is known or unknown to oneself and to others.
Identify the four quadrants: Open Area (known to self and others), Hidden Area (known to self but unknown to others), Blind Area (unknown to self but known to others), and Unknown Area (unknown to both self and others).
Focus on the quadrant that represents information unknown to both yourself and others. This quadrant contains aspects of personality, feelings, or experiences that neither you nor others are aware of.
Recall that the Unknown Area is the quadrant that fits this description, as it includes unconscious or undiscovered information that has not been revealed or recognized by anyone.
Conclude that the correct answer to the question is the Unknown Area, as it represents information unknown to both yourself and others in the Johari Window model.
Watch next
Master Social Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah