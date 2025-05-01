According to Erik Erikson's stages of psychosocial development, which stage occurs between birth and one year when infants are highly dependent on caregivers?
A
Initiative vs. Guilt
B
Autonomy vs. Shame and Doubt
C
Industry vs. Inferiority
D
Trust vs. Mistrust
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the age range specified in the problem: birth to one year old.
Recall Erik Erikson's stages of psychosocial development and the corresponding age ranges for each stage.
Understand that the stage from birth to one year focuses on the infant's relationship with caregivers and the development of a sense of security.
Match the stage that emphasizes trust-building with caregivers during infancy, which is 'Trust vs. Mistrust.'
Confirm that the other options correspond to later developmental stages: 'Autonomy vs. Shame and Doubt' (toddlerhood), 'Initiative vs. Guilt' (preschool age), and 'Industry vs. Inferiority' (school age).
