In the context of social psychology, which of the following statements best reflects the relationship between communication skills and group effectiveness?
A
Communication skills have no impact on group effectiveness.
B
Only the leader's communication skills matter in group effectiveness.
C
Effective communication skills are essential for being an effective group member.
D
Group effectiveness is determined solely by individual intelligence, not communication skills.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key concepts: 'communication skills' refer to the ability to convey information clearly and effectively, while 'group effectiveness' relates to how well a group achieves its goals.
Recognize that social psychology studies how individuals interact within groups, emphasizing the importance of interpersonal processes like communication.
Evaluate each statement by considering how communication influences group dynamics, cooperation, and problem-solving.
Recall research findings in social psychology that highlight effective communication as a critical factor for successful group performance, not just the leader's skills or individual intelligence alone.
Conclude that the statement 'Effective communication skills are essential for being an effective group member' best reflects the relationship because it acknowledges the role of communication in enhancing group effectiveness for all members.
