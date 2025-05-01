In social psychology, more positive organizational outcomes are associated with which type of cultures?
A
Collectivist
B
Authoritarian
C
Laissez-faire
D
Individualist
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of organizational culture in social psychology, which refers to the shared values, beliefs, and norms that influence how members of an organization interact and work together.
Step 2: Recognize the difference between collectivist and individualist cultures. Collectivist cultures emphasize group goals, cooperation, and interdependence, while individualist cultures prioritize personal goals and independence.
Step 3: Consider how these cultural orientations impact organizational outcomes. Positive outcomes often arise when members work collaboratively and support each other, which is characteristic of collectivist cultures.
Step 4: Review the other options: Authoritarian culture involves strict control and hierarchy, which may not foster positive outcomes broadly; Laissez-faire culture is characterized by minimal supervision, which can lead to inconsistency; Individualist culture focuses on personal achievement, which may not always promote group cohesion.
Step 5: Conclude that collectivist cultures are generally associated with more positive organizational outcomes due to their emphasis on cooperation and group harmony.
