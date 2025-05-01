Within the field of social psychology, a script is defined as a ________.
A
biological predisposition to respond to stimuli
B
set of expected behaviors for a given situation or social role
C
collection of attitudes about a particular group
D
person's internal motivation to achieve a goal
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is within social psychology, focusing on the concept of a 'script'.
Step 2: Recall that in social psychology, a 'script' refers to a cognitive framework or mental structure that guides behavior in specific social situations.
Step 3: Recognize that a script involves a sequence or set of expected behaviors that people learn and follow when they find themselves in particular social roles or situations.
Step 4: Differentiate 'script' from other concepts such as biological predispositions (which relate to innate responses), attitudes (which are evaluations about groups), and internal motivations (which are personal drives).
Step 5: Conclude that the best definition of a 'script' in social psychology is a set of expected behaviors for a given situation or social role.
