In the context of cultural psychology, individual factors of multiculturalism include which of the following?
A
National economic trends
B
Government policies on immigration
C
International trade agreements
D
Personal attitudes toward cultural diversity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that in cultural psychology, individual factors refer to personal characteristics, beliefs, and attitudes that influence how a person experiences and interacts with multicultural environments.
Identify that national economic trends, government policies on immigration, and international trade agreements are examples of societal or structural factors, not individual factors.
Recognize that personal attitudes toward cultural diversity are internal to the individual and reflect their openness, acceptance, or bias toward different cultures.
Conclude that among the options given, the factor that qualifies as an individual factor in multiculturalism is 'Personal attitudes toward cultural diversity.'
Remember that distinguishing between individual and societal factors is key in cultural psychology to understand how culture influences behavior at different levels.
