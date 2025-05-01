In the context of cultural psychology, when considering interpersonal space, which of the following countries is known to have the smallest average social distance during social interactions?
A
Germany
B
Brazil
C
Japan
D
United States
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of interpersonal space, which refers to the physical distance individuals maintain between themselves and others during social interactions. This distance varies across cultures and is influenced by social norms and cultural values.
Recognize that cultural psychology studies how cultural contexts shape human behavior, including nonverbal communication like interpersonal space.
Identify that countries with warmer climates and more collectivist cultures, such as Brazil, tend to have smaller average social distances, meaning people stand closer during social interactions.
Contrast this with countries like Germany, Japan, and the United States, where social distances tend to be larger due to cultural norms emphasizing personal space and privacy.
Conclude that Brazil is known for having the smallest average social distance among the options given, reflecting its cultural norms around closeness and social warmth.
Watch next
Master Cultural Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah