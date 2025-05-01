In cultural psychology, differences in language, religion, and values would be considered a(n) _______ challenge.
A
biological
B
developmental
C
cross-cultural
D
cognitive
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the question, which is about cultural psychology and the types of challenges it addresses.
Step 2: Recognize that cultural psychology studies how cultural factors such as language, religion, and values influence human behavior and mental processes.
Step 3: Identify the types of challenges listed: biological, developmental, cognitive, and cross-cultural, and consider their definitions.
Step 4: Note that biological challenges relate to physical or genetic factors, developmental challenges relate to changes over the lifespan, and cognitive challenges relate to mental processes like memory and perception.
Step 5: Conclude that differences in language, religion, and values are best categorized as cross-cultural challenges because they involve variations between different cultural groups.
