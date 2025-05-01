Which of the following conflicts is most clearly related to cultural values?
A
A dispute between coworkers about project deadlines
B
A disagreement between parents and children over arranged marriage practices
C
A conflict between neighbors about property boundaries
D
An argument between friends about favorite sports teams
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of cultural values. Cultural values are the shared beliefs, norms, and practices that characterize a group or society and influence behavior and attitudes.
Step 2: Identify which conflicts involve differences in cultural beliefs or practices. Conflicts related to cultural values often arise from differing traditions, customs, or societal expectations.
Step 3: Analyze each option to see if it involves cultural elements. For example, disputes about project deadlines, property boundaries, or sports teams are typically practical or personal preferences rather than cultural values.
Step 4: Recognize that a disagreement between parents and children over arranged marriage practices directly involves cultural traditions and expectations, making it a conflict rooted in cultural values.
Step 5: Conclude that the conflict most clearly related to cultural values is the disagreement over arranged marriage practices, as it reflects differing cultural norms and beliefs.
