Which of the following is a characteristic trait of individuals from individualist cultures?
A
They value interdependence and group harmony.
B
They emphasize conformity to group norms.
C
They define themselves primarily through their social roles.
D
They prioritize personal goals over group goals.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of individualist cultures: These cultures emphasize the importance of the individual over the group, focusing on personal autonomy and self-expression.
Contrast individualist cultures with collectivist cultures, where the focus is on interdependence, group harmony, and social roles.
Identify key characteristics of individualist cultures, such as prioritizing personal goals, valuing independence, and defining the self through personal attributes rather than social roles.
Analyze each option in the problem by comparing it to the traits of individualist cultures. For example, valuing interdependence and group harmony is typical of collectivist cultures, not individualist ones.
Conclude that the correct characteristic trait of individuals from individualist cultures is that they prioritize personal goals over group goals.
Watch next
Master Cultural Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah