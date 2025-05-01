Which of the following is not considered a system of ethics in psychology?
A
Utilitarianism
B
Virtue ethics
C
Behaviorism
D
Deontology
1
Step 1: Understand what a 'system of ethics' means in psychology. Ethics systems are frameworks or theories that guide moral decision-making and behavior, such as Utilitarianism, Virtue Ethics, and Deontology.
Step 2: Identify each option and classify it. Utilitarianism, Virtue Ethics, and Deontology are well-known ethical theories that provide principles for evaluating right and wrong actions.
Step 3: Recognize that Behaviorism is a psychological theory focused on observable behavior and learning, not an ethical system. It explains how behavior is acquired and modified but does not provide moral guidelines.
Step 4: Compare the options to see which one does not fit the category of ethical systems. Since Behaviorism is a psychological approach rather than an ethical framework, it stands out as the one that is not a system of ethics.
Step 5: Conclude that Behaviorism is the correct answer because it is not considered a system of ethics in psychology, unlike the other options.
