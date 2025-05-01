Which of the following best describes the relationship between knowledge and vocabulary in the context of psychology?
A
Knowledge and vocabulary are completely independent; knowing more words does not influence what a person knows.
B
Knowledge is determined solely by vocabulary size, regardless of understanding or experience.
C
Vocabulary is a component of knowledge, and a richer vocabulary often reflects greater knowledge in a particular domain.
D
Vocabulary is only important for language development and has no impact on psychological knowledge.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key concepts: 'knowledge' refers to the information, understanding, and skills that a person acquires through experience or education, while 'vocabulary' is the set of words a person knows and uses.
Recognize that vocabulary is a part of knowledge because knowing words allows a person to comprehend and communicate information effectively within a domain.
Consider that a richer vocabulary often reflects greater exposure to concepts and ideas, which contributes to deeper knowledge in that area.
Evaluate the options by analyzing whether vocabulary and knowledge are independent, whether knowledge depends solely on vocabulary, or if vocabulary is just a language development tool without impact on knowledge.
Conclude that the best description is that vocabulary is a component of knowledge, and a richer vocabulary often reflects greater knowledge in a particular domain, as it supports understanding and communication of complex ideas.
