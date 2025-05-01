Which of the following best describes the 'women-are-wonderful effect' in psychology?
A
The assumption that women are more likely to engage in aggressive behavior than men.
B
The tendency for people to associate more positive attributes with women than with men.
C
The belief that women are less competent than men in leadership roles.
D
The stereotype that women are more emotional and less rational than men.
1
Understand that the 'women-are-wonderful effect' is a psychological phenomenon related to social perception and stereotypes about gender.
Recognize that this effect involves the tendency for people to attribute more positive qualities to women compared to men, reflecting a general bias in favor of women.
Eliminate options that describe negative stereotypes or assumptions about women, such as being more aggressive, less competent, or more emotional, as these do not align with the 'women-are-wonderful effect'.
Focus on the option that highlights the association of positive attributes with women, as this best captures the essence of the 'women-are-wonderful effect'.
Conclude that the correct description is the tendency for people to associate more positive attributes with women than with men.
