Which term describes the application of scientific principles to social problem solving?
A
Developmental psychology
B
Applied psychology
C
Experimental psychology
D
Clinical psychology
1
Understand the key terms provided in the options: Developmental psychology studies human growth and changes across the lifespan; Experimental psychology focuses on conducting research to understand behavior; Clinical psychology deals with diagnosing and treating mental disorders.
Identify the phrase 'application of scientific principles to social problem solving' as the main clue in the question, which implies using psychological knowledge practically to address real-world issues.
Recognize that 'Applied psychology' refers to the branch of psychology that uses scientific methods and findings to solve practical problems in various social contexts.
Match the definition given in the question with the term 'Applied psychology' because it directly involves applying psychological theories and research to solve social problems.
Conclude that the correct term describing the application of scientific principles to social problem solving is 'Applied psychology'.
