Which of the following best describes what it means to be an objective psychologist?
A
An objective psychologist focuses only on subjective experiences and personal interpretations.
B
An objective psychologist strives to minimize personal biases and relies on empirical evidence when evaluating behavior and mental processes.
C
An objective psychologist always agrees with popular opinions and cultural beliefs about human behavior.
D
An objective psychologist avoids using scientific methods in research.
1
Step 1: Understand the term 'objective' in the context of psychology. Being objective means approaching research and evaluation without letting personal feelings, biases, or opinions influence the outcome.
Step 2: Recognize that an objective psychologist relies on empirical evidence, which means data and observations gathered through systematic and scientific methods.
Step 3: Contrast objectivity with subjectivity. Subjective experiences are personal and influenced by individual feelings, whereas objectivity seeks to minimize these influences to ensure fairness and accuracy.
Step 4: Identify that an objective psychologist does not simply accept popular opinions or cultural beliefs without critical examination and evidence.
Step 5: Conclude that the best description of an objective psychologist is one who strives to minimize personal biases and relies on empirical evidence when evaluating behavior and mental processes.
