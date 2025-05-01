Which of the following statements about attributions is correct?
A
Once assigned, attribution is a permanent status and cannot be altered.
B
Attributions are only relevant in group settings, not for individuals.
C
Attributions are unrelated to how people interpret behavior.
D
Attributions, once assigned, can be changed based on new information or context.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of attribution in psychology: Attribution refers to the process by which individuals explain the causes of behavior and events, either attributing them to internal dispositions or external situations.
Evaluate the first statement: 'Once assigned, attribution is a permanent status and cannot be altered.' Consider whether attributions are fixed or flexible based on new information or changing contexts.
Evaluate the second statement: 'Attributions are only relevant in group settings, not for individuals.' Reflect on whether attribution theory applies to understanding behavior in both individual and group contexts.
Evaluate the third statement: 'Attributions are unrelated to how people interpret behavior.' Think about the fundamental role of attributions in interpreting and making sense of behavior.
Conclude that the correct understanding is that attributions are not fixed and can change when new information or context is presented, highlighting the dynamic nature of attribution processes.
Watch next
Master Types of Attributions with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah