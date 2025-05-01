Which parenting style is characterized by parents who are extremely strict, unresponsive, and expect obedience from their children?
A
Permissive
B
Uninvolved
C
Authoritarian
D
Authoritative
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that parenting styles are categorized based on levels of responsiveness (warmth) and demandingness (control).
Identify the characteristics of each parenting style: Permissive parents are responsive but not demanding; Uninvolved parents are neither responsive nor demanding; Authoritative parents are both responsive and demanding.
Recognize that the style described as extremely strict, unresponsive, and expecting obedience aligns with high demandingness but low responsiveness.
Match these characteristics to the Authoritarian parenting style, which is known for strict rules, low warmth, and high expectations of obedience.
Conclude that the parenting style characterized by being extremely strict, unresponsive, and expecting obedience is Authoritarian.
