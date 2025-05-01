According to Coakley's model of burnout, which two concepts are emphasized as central to understanding athlete burnout?
A
Identity and control
B
Arousal and motivation
C
Stress and coping
D
Emotion and cognition
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of Coakley's model of burnout, which is a psychological framework used to explain why athletes experience burnout.
Step 2: Recognize that burnout in athletes involves emotional and psychological exhaustion, often linked to their sense of self and their experiences in sport.
Step 3: Identify the key concepts Coakley emphasizes, which relate to how athletes perceive their role and influence within their sport environment.
Step 4: Note that Coakley highlights 'identity'—how strongly an athlete's self-concept is tied to their athletic role—and 'control'—the degree to which athletes feel they have control over their sport participation—as central to burnout.
Step 5: Conclude that the two central concepts in Coakley's model of athlete burnout are 'identity' and 'control', as these influence the athlete's experience and risk of burnout.
