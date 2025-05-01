Which of the following best describes the difference between how Christianity and psychology view human nature?
A
Psychology considers human nature to be spiritually determined, while Christianity focuses only on behavioral factors.
B
Christianity and psychology both define human nature solely in terms of emotional responses.
C
Both Christianity and psychology agree that human nature is entirely determined by genetics.
D
Christianity often sees human nature as inherently flawed due to original sin, while psychology typically views human nature through scientific theories that emphasize biological, cognitive, and social influences.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the core perspectives of Christianity and psychology regarding human nature. Christianity often interprets human nature through a spiritual and moral lens, emphasizing concepts like original sin and inherent flaws.
Understand that psychology approaches human nature from a scientific standpoint, focusing on observable and measurable factors such as biological, cognitive, and social influences.
Compare the two views by noting that Christianity centers on spiritual and moral explanations, while psychology relies on empirical evidence and theories derived from research.
Recognize that the other options provided are incorrect because they either misrepresent Christianity's focus or psychology's approach, or they oversimplify both perspectives.
Conclude that the best description highlights Christianity's view of inherent moral flaws and psychology's emphasis on scientific theories involving multiple influences on human behavior.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah