Which of the following best illustrates how locus of control can affect leadership behavior according to psychological theories of emotion?
A
A leader with an external locus of control tends to attribute team success solely to their own skills and decisions.
B
A leader with an internal locus of control is more likely to take responsibility for team outcomes and proactively address challenges.
C
Locus of control has no impact on how leaders respond emotionally to workplace stressors.
D
Leaders with an internal locus of control avoid making decisions and prefer to let others take charge.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of locus of control. It refers to an individual's belief about the extent to which they can control events affecting them. An internal locus of control means a person believes they can influence outcomes through their own efforts, while an external locus of control means they believe outcomes are due to external forces or luck.
Step 2: Recognize how locus of control relates to leadership behavior. Leaders with an internal locus of control tend to take responsibility for their actions and outcomes, showing proactive behavior in managing challenges and motivating their team.
Step 3: Analyze the given options by comparing them to the definitions. For example, a leader with an external locus of control attributing success solely to their own skills contradicts the concept, since external locus implies attributing outcomes to outside factors.
Step 4: Identify the option that aligns with psychological theories of emotion and locus of control, which emphasize personal responsibility and proactive problem-solving in leaders with an internal locus of control.
Step 5: Conclude that the best illustration is the statement that a leader with an internal locus of control is more likely to take responsibility for team outcomes and proactively address challenges, as this matches the theoretical understanding.
