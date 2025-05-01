Which theory of emotion suggests that in the average person, physiological arousal occurs before the experience of emotion?
A
Schachter-Singer two-factor theory
B
Cognitive appraisal theory
C
Cannon-Bard theory
D
James-Lange theory
1
Understand the main theories of emotion and their sequence of events regarding physiological arousal and emotional experience.
Recall that the James-Lange theory proposes that physiological arousal happens first, and then the brain interprets this arousal as a specific emotion.
Contrast this with other theories: the Cannon-Bard theory suggests simultaneous arousal and emotion, the Schachter-Singer two-factor theory involves arousal plus cognitive labeling, and the cognitive appraisal theory emphasizes interpretation before emotion.
Identify that the question asks which theory states that physiological arousal precedes the emotional experience, which aligns with the James-Lange theory.
Conclude that the James-Lange theory is the correct answer because it uniquely posits that the bodily response comes before the conscious emotional feeling.
