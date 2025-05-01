Which of the following statements best describes positive reinforcement in the context of theories of emotion?
A
Removing an unpleasant stimulus after a behavior to decrease the likelihood of that behavior
B
Ignoring a behavior so that it eventually disappears over time
C
Providing a reward after a desired behavior to increase the likelihood of that behavior occurring again
D
Presenting an aversive consequence after an undesired behavior to reduce its occurrence
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of positive reinforcement within behavioral psychology, which involves increasing the likelihood of a behavior by following it with a rewarding stimulus.
Step 2: Identify that positive reinforcement is about adding something pleasant or rewarding immediately after a desired behavior occurs.
Step 3: Compare the options given: removing an unpleasant stimulus relates to negative reinforcement, ignoring a behavior relates to extinction, and presenting an aversive consequence relates to punishment.
Step 4: Recognize that the correct description of positive reinforcement is providing a reward after a desired behavior to increase the chance that the behavior will happen again.
Step 5: Conclude that positive reinforcement strengthens behavior by introducing a positive stimulus following the behavior.
Watch next
Master Theories of Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah