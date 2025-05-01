Which of the following statements accurately describes the outcomes children of divorce are most likely to experience according to research on the theories of emotion?
A
Children of divorce consistently outperform their peers academically due to increased independence.
B
Children of divorce are less likely to experience any form of stress or adjustment issues.
C
Children of divorce are at a higher risk for emotional difficulties such as anxiety and depression compared to children from intact families.
D
Children of divorce rarely experience any changes in their emotional well-being.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the context of the problem, which involves the psychological outcomes for children of divorce, particularly focusing on emotional theories and research findings.
Step 2: Review research on emotional development and adjustment in children of divorce, noting common findings such as increased risk for emotional difficulties like anxiety and depression.
Step 3: Evaluate each statement by comparing it to established psychological research: for example, children of divorce do not consistently outperform peers academically, nor are they free from stress or emotional changes.
Step 4: Recognize that the most accurate statement aligns with research showing children of divorce are at higher risk for emotional difficulties, reflecting the impact of family disruption on emotional well-being.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct understanding is that children of divorce are more likely to experience emotional challenges such as anxiety and depression, rather than the other less supported claims.
