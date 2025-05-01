Which psychological theory of emotion proposes that automatic physiological arousal occurs first and then leads to the conscious experience of emotion?
A
Cognitive appraisal theory
B
Schachter-Singer two-factor theory
C
James-Lange theory
D
Cannon-Bard theory
1
Understand the main psychological theories of emotion and their sequence of events regarding physiological arousal and emotional experience.
Recall that the James-Lange theory suggests that an automatic physiological response happens first, such as increased heart rate or sweating.
Recognize that according to this theory, the conscious experience of emotion follows the physiological changes, meaning we feel afraid because we notice our body reacting.
Contrast this with other theories: for example, the Cannon-Bard theory proposes that physiological arousal and emotional experience occur simultaneously, while the Schachter-Singer theory involves cognitive appraisal of arousal.
Conclude that the theory which specifically states that physiological arousal precedes and causes the conscious emotional experience is the James-Lange theory.
