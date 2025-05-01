Which of the following best explains why it is challenging for parents to discuss emotional topics with their young children?
A
Parents are always fully aware of their children's emotional needs and can easily communicate about them.
B
Parents and young children have identical emotional experiences and perspectives.
C
Young children often lack the language skills needed to express and understand complex emotions.
D
Young children typically prefer discussing emotions rather than playing or engaging in activities.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the developmental stage of young children, particularly their emotional and language development. Young children are still acquiring language skills, which affects their ability to express and comprehend complex emotions.
Step 2: Recognize that effective communication about emotions requires both the ability to articulate feelings and to understand others' emotional expressions. Since young children have limited vocabulary and conceptual understanding, this creates a communication barrier.
Step 3: Evaluate the answer choices by comparing them to developmental psychology principles. For example, the idea that parents are always fully aware of their children's emotional needs is unrealistic, and that children have identical emotional experiences as parents is incorrect.
Step 4: Identify that the correct explanation focuses on the child's limited language skills, which is a well-established reason why discussing emotional topics can be challenging between parents and young children.
Step 5: Conclude that the best explanation is that young children often lack the language skills needed to express and understand complex emotions, making emotional discussions more difficult.
Watch next
Master Emotion with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah