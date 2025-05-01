Multiple Choice
Which term refers to an interference in the channel of communication within the nervous system?
Which of the follow statements about action potentials are true?
I) A neuron’s resting potential is -55 mV.
II) An all-or-nothing response means once the threshold is reached, the action potential will fire.
III) The refractory period means there is a time where the neuron can’t fire.