In social psychology, teams generally have which of the following effects on stereotypes and biases in the workplace?
A
Teams have no impact on stereotypes and biases in the workplace.
B
Teams increase stereotypes and biases by isolating individuals from different backgrounds.
C
Teams can help reduce stereotypes and biases by encouraging collaboration and diverse perspectives.
D
Teams always reinforce stereotypes and biases by promoting groupthink.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of stereotypes and biases in the workplace. These are preconceived notions or attitudes about individuals based on group membership, which can affect interactions and decision-making.
Step 2: Recognize the role of teams in social psychology. Teams bring together individuals from diverse backgrounds, which can influence how stereotypes and biases are expressed or challenged.
Step 3: Analyze how collaboration within teams encourages members to interact, share perspectives, and work towards common goals, which can reduce reliance on stereotypes.
Step 4: Consider the impact of diverse perspectives in teams. Exposure to different viewpoints helps break down simplistic or biased assumptions about others.
Step 5: Conclude that teams generally help reduce stereotypes and biases by fostering cooperation and understanding, rather than increasing or reinforcing them.
