In social psychology, why might a wealthy politician choose to use the 'plain folks' technique in a campaign advertisement?
A
To highlight their wealth and success as evidence of their competence
B
To distance themselves from the concerns of ordinary citizens
C
To appear relatable and trustworthy to average voters by emphasizing shared values and experiences
D
To focus attention on policy details rather than personal image
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the 'plain folks' technique in social psychology, which is a persuasion strategy where a person presents themselves as an average, relatable individual to gain trust and connection with the audience.
Recognize that a wealthy politician might face a credibility gap with average voters due to perceived differences in lifestyle and values.
Analyze how using the 'plain folks' technique helps the politician bridge this gap by emphasizing shared values, experiences, and concerns with ordinary citizens.
Consider why highlighting wealth or distancing from ordinary concerns would be counterproductive to this technique, as it would reduce relatability and trust.
Conclude that the politician uses the 'plain folks' technique to appear relatable and trustworthy, making voters more likely to support them based on perceived common ground rather than status or policy details alone.
