Which of the following statements is most accurate regarding the effects of spending a lot of time online, according to social psychology research?
A
Excessive online time can increase feelings of loneliness and decrease face-to-face social interactions.
B
Spending a lot of time online always leads to improved mental health and stronger relationships.
C
Online activity has no impact on social behavior or psychological well-being.
D
People who spend a lot of time online are guaranteed to become more extroverted.
Step 1: Understand the core concept of social psychology related to online behavior, which examines how individuals' thoughts, feelings, and behaviors are influenced by the actual or imagined presence of others, including in digital environments.
Step 2: Recognize that spending excessive time online can affect social interactions by potentially reducing face-to-face contact, which is important for emotional support and building strong social bonds.
Step 3: Consider research findings that link excessive online time with increased feelings of loneliness, as online interactions may not fully substitute for in-person connections.
Step 4: Evaluate the incorrect options by understanding that online activity does not always lead to improved mental health or stronger relationships, nor does it guarantee personality changes like increased extroversion.
Step 5: Conclude that the most accurate statement aligns with social psychology research indicating that excessive online time can increase loneliness and decrease face-to-face social interactions.
