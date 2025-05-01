Which psychological theory best explains why marijuana users are stereotypically portrayed as sluggish and experiencing increased hunger, known as 'the munchies'?
A
The Facial Feedback hypothesis, which claims that facial expressions alone determine emotional states regardless of physiological changes
B
The Cannon-Bard theory, which suggests that physiological responses and emotional experiences occur simultaneously but independently
C
The James-Lange theory, which proposes that physiological changes caused by marijuana, such as slowed movement and increased appetite, lead to the emotional experience of sluggishness and hunger
D
The Schachter-Singer two-factor theory, which states that cognitive interpretation of marijuana's effects is unnecessary for emotional experience
Step 1: Understand the key psychological theories of emotion mentioned: Facial Feedback hypothesis, Cannon-Bard theory, James-Lange theory, and Schachter-Singer two-factor theory.
Step 2: Identify the main idea of the James-Lange theory, which posits that physiological changes precede and cause the emotional experience. In this context, physiological effects like slowed movement and increased appetite would lead to feelings of sluggishness and hunger.
Step 3: Compare this with the Cannon-Bard theory, which argues that physiological responses and emotional experiences happen simultaneously but independently, meaning the physical effects and feelings would not cause one another.
Step 4: Consider the Facial Feedback hypothesis, which focuses on facial expressions influencing emotions, which is less relevant to the physiological effects of marijuana.
Step 5: Evaluate the Schachter-Singer two-factor theory, which requires cognitive interpretation for emotional experience, and note that the problem states cognitive interpretation is unnecessary, making this theory less applicable.
