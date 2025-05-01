Which of the following is NOT a Gestalt principle?
A
Similarity
B
Closure
C
Operant Conditioning
D
Proximity
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that Gestalt principles are psychological concepts that explain how humans naturally perceive patterns and organize visual elements into groups or unified wholes.
Review the given options: Similarity, Closure, Operant Conditioning, and Proximity, and identify which ones are known Gestalt principles.
Recall that Similarity, Closure, and Proximity are all classic Gestalt principles that describe how we group objects based on shared features, complete incomplete figures, and perceive objects close to each other as related.
Recognize that Operant Conditioning is not a Gestalt principle but a learning process studied in behaviorism, involving reinforcement and punishment to shape behavior.
Conclude that the option which is NOT a Gestalt principle is Operant Conditioning, as it belongs to a different psychological framework.
