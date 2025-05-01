Which of the following definitions correctly describes the Gestalt principle of design?
A
The belief that perception is based only on individual sensory elements without any organizational rules.
B
The idea that the mind perceives objects as whole forms rather than as a collection of separate parts.
C
The theory that learning occurs through the association of stimuli and responses.
D
The concept that behavior is solely determined by environmental stimuli and reinforcement.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that the Gestalt principle of design focuses on how humans naturally organize visual elements into groups or unified wholes when certain principles are applied.
Step 2: Recognize that Gestalt psychology emphasizes perception as an active process where the mind integrates sensory information into meaningful patterns or complete forms, rather than perceiving isolated parts.
Step 3: Review the provided options and identify which one aligns with this idea of perceiving whole forms rather than just individual sensory elements.
Step 4: Note that the correct definition should highlight the mind's tendency to perceive objects as complete and organized wholes, not just as separate components.
Step 5: Confirm that the option stating 'The idea that the mind perceives objects as whole forms rather than as a collection of separate parts' correctly describes the Gestalt principle of design.
