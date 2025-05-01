Which of the following Gestalt laws is correctly defined?
A
The law of proximity states that elements that are close to each other tend to be perceived as a group.
B
The law of continuity states that objects that are far apart are perceived as a group.
C
The law of closure states that elements that are different in color are grouped together.
D
The law of similarity states that elements that are moving in the same direction are perceived as a group.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that Gestalt laws describe how humans naturally organize visual elements into groups or unified wholes based on certain principles.
Step 2: Review the Law of Proximity, which states that elements that are close to each other tend to be perceived as a group. This means spatial closeness influences grouping.
Step 3: Examine the Law of Continuity, which actually states that elements arranged on a line or curve are perceived as more related than elements not on the line or curve, not that objects far apart are grouped.
Step 4: Consider the Law of Closure, which refers to the mind's tendency to fill in missing parts of a shape or object to perceive a complete figure, rather than grouping by color differences.
Step 5: Look at the Law of Similarity, which states that elements that share similar characteristics (such as color, shape, or size) are perceived as a group, rather than grouping based on movement direction.
Watch next
Master Gestalt Psychology with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah