Which of the following proverbs best describes the central idea of Gestalt theory?
A stitch in time saves nine.
The whole is greater than the sum of its parts.
Birds of a feather flock together.
Actions speak louder than words.
Understand that Gestalt theory in psychology emphasizes how people tend to perceive entire patterns or configurations, rather than just individual components.
Recognize that the central idea of Gestalt theory is often summarized by the phrase: 'The whole is greater than the sum of its parts,' meaning that the overall perception is more meaningful than simply adding up individual elements.
Review each proverb and consider its meaning in relation to Gestalt theory: 'A stitch in time saves nine' relates to timely action, 'Birds of a feather flock together' relates to similarity and social grouping, and 'Actions speak louder than words' relates to behavior over speech.
Identify that among the options, 'The whole is greater than the sum of its parts' directly reflects the core principle of Gestalt theory about perception and organization.
Conclude that the proverb 'The whole is greater than the sum of its parts' best describes the central idea of Gestalt theory.
