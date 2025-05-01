Which of the following statements about memory changes in adulthood is true?
A
Older adults typically show significant improvements in procedural memory compared to younger adults.
B
Working memory capacity generally increases throughout late adulthood.
C
Semantic memory is usually the first type of memory to decline in adulthood.
D
Episodic memory tends to decline more noticeably than semantic memory as adults age.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the different types of memory involved: procedural memory (skills and tasks), working memory (short-term manipulation of information), semantic memory (general knowledge and facts), and episodic memory (personal experiences).
Review research findings on how these memory types change with age, noting that procedural memory is often well-preserved or stable in older adults rather than significantly improved.
Recognize that working memory capacity tends to decline or remain stable rather than increase in late adulthood.
Know that semantic memory is generally maintained or declines later than episodic memory, which is more vulnerable to age-related decline.
Conclude that the statement 'Episodic memory tends to decline more noticeably than semantic memory as adults age' aligns with established psychological research on memory changes in adulthood.
