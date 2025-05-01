Which statement best describes the basic idea behind disengagement theory in developmental psychology?
A
Older adults gradually withdraw from social roles and relationships as a natural part of aging.
B
Cognitive decline in older adults is primarily due to biological factors rather than social changes.
C
Older adults remain actively engaged in social activities to maintain their well-being.
D
Personality traits remain stable throughout the lifespan, regardless of social involvement.
Step 1: Understand that disengagement theory is a concept in developmental psychology that explains a typical pattern observed in aging individuals.
Step 2: Recognize that disengagement theory suggests older adults naturally reduce their social interactions and withdraw from social roles as they age.
Step 3: Compare the given statements to the core idea of disengagement theory, which emphasizes gradual withdrawal rather than active engagement or stability of personality traits.
Step 4: Identify that the statement 'Older adults gradually withdraw from social roles and relationships as a natural part of aging' aligns directly with the disengagement theory.
Step 5: Conclude that this statement best describes the basic idea behind disengagement theory, distinguishing it from other theories focusing on cognitive decline, active engagement, or personality stability.
