Which theorist proposed that moral thinking proceeds through a series of stages?
A
Sigmund Freud
B
Lawrence Kohlberg
C
Erik Erikson
D
Jean Piaget
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key concept in the question: it asks about a theorist who proposed that moral thinking develops through stages.
Recall the main theories related to moral development and stages of psychological growth. For example, Freud focused on psychosexual stages, Erikson on psychosocial stages, and Piaget on cognitive development stages.
Recognize that Lawrence Kohlberg is specifically known for his theory of moral development, which outlines a series of stages through which moral reasoning evolves.
Understand that Kohlberg's theory builds on Piaget's work but focuses explicitly on how individuals reason about moral dilemmas at different stages.
Conclude that the correct answer is Lawrence Kohlberg, as he is the theorist who proposed that moral thinking proceeds through a series of stages.
