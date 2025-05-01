Which of the following best explains why individual sports might require better physical endurance compared to team sports in the context of developmental psychology?
A
Team sports require more endurance because players must constantly communicate and coordinate with others.
B
Physical endurance is not important in either individual or team sports according to developmental psychology.
C
Individual athletes cannot rely on teammates for rest periods, so they must maintain their own performance for the entire duration of the event.
D
Team sports always have longer durations than individual sports, so endurance is less important in individual sports.
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of physical endurance in the context of developmental psychology, which refers to the ability to sustain prolonged physical activity and how it develops over time in individuals.
Step 2: Analyze the nature of individual sports versus team sports, focusing on how the presence or absence of teammates affects the physical demands placed on an athlete.
Step 3: Recognize that in individual sports, athletes must maintain continuous performance without relying on others for rest or support, which increases the need for sustained physical endurance.
Step 4: Contrast this with team sports, where players can share the workload, communicate, and sometimes rest while others are active, potentially reducing the individual endurance requirement.
Step 5: Conclude that the best explanation is that individual athletes need better physical endurance because they cannot rely on teammates for rest periods and must sustain their own performance throughout the event.
