In developmental psychology, which of the following best explains how parents influence their children's body image perceptions?
A
Parents can shape children's body image through modeling attitudes and behaviors about appearance.
B
Children's body image is determined solely by genetic factors, regardless of parental influence.
C
Media exposure is the only significant factor in children's body image development, not parental input.
D
Body image perceptions in children are fixed at birth and unaffected by environmental factors.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of body image in developmental psychology, which refers to how children perceive and feel about their own bodies.
Recognize that parents influence their children's body image primarily through modeling, meaning children observe and internalize their parents' attitudes and behaviors regarding appearance.
Evaluate the incorrect options by considering evidence that genetic factors alone do not fully determine body image, and that environmental influences, including parental input, play a significant role.
Acknowledge that media exposure is influential but not the sole factor; parental attitudes and behaviors also significantly shape children's perceptions.
Conclude that the best explanation is that parents shape children's body image through modeling attitudes and behaviors about appearance, highlighting the importance of the family environment in development.
