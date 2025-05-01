According to trait theories, psychologists are less concerned with __________ and more concerned with __________.
A
the influence of unconscious motives; the impact of early childhood experiences
B
explaining the origins of personality traits; describing and measuring individual differences
C
the effects of reinforcement and punishment; the role of cognitive processes
D
the development of personality over the lifespan; the biological basis of behavior
1
Step 1: Understand the focus of trait theories in psychology. Trait theories primarily aim to identify and measure consistent patterns of behavior, thought, and emotion that make up an individual's personality.
Step 2: Recognize that trait theories are less concerned with explaining how personality traits originate or develop over time, such as unconscious motives or early childhood experiences.
Step 3: Note that trait theories emphasize describing and measuring individual differences in personality traits, rather than explaining their origins or developmental processes.
Step 4: Compare the options given in the problem to see which pair aligns with the focus of trait theories: the first part should reflect what trait theories are less concerned with, and the second part what they are more concerned with.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct pairing is 'explaining the origins of personality traits' (less concerned) and 'describing and measuring individual differences' (more concerned), as this best captures the essence of trait theories.
