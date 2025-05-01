Which of the following types of consequences is correctly matched with an example?
A
Physical consequence: developing improved concentration during chronic stress
B
Behavioral consequence: experiencing headaches after a stressful event
C
Cognitive consequence: increased appetite due to stress
D
Emotional consequence: feeling anxious after receiving bad news
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definitions of each type of consequence in the context of stress and psychology. Physical consequences refer to bodily reactions, behavioral consequences involve actions or habits, cognitive consequences relate to mental processes like thinking or memory, and emotional consequences pertain to feelings or moods.
Step 2: Analyze the example given for the physical consequence: 'developing improved concentration during chronic stress.' Since concentration is a mental process, this example aligns more with cognitive consequences rather than physical ones.
Step 3: Examine the behavioral consequence example: 'experiencing headaches after a stressful event.' Headaches are physical symptoms, so this example fits better under physical consequences, not behavioral.
Step 4: Look at the cognitive consequence example: 'increased appetite due to stress.' Appetite changes are related to physical or behavioral responses, not cognitive processes, so this example is mismatched.
Step 5: Confirm that the emotional consequence example: 'feeling anxious after receiving bad news' correctly matches emotional consequences, as anxiety is an emotional response, making this the correctly matched pair.
