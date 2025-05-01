Which of the following is true of the application of Skinner's behavioral approach?
A
It focuses primarily on unconscious motives and internal conflicts.
B
It emphasizes the use of reinforcement and punishment to shape behavior.
C
It relies on introspection to understand mental processes.
D
It considers genetic inheritance as the main determinant of behavior.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the core principles of Skinner's behavioral approach, which is rooted in operant conditioning—a learning process through which behavior is shaped by consequences.
Step 2: Recognize that Skinner's theory emphasizes observable behavior rather than internal mental states, focusing on how reinforcement (rewards) and punishment influence the likelihood of a behavior occurring again.
Step 3: Identify that Skinner's approach does not focus on unconscious motives or internal conflicts; these are concepts more aligned with psychoanalytic theories.
Step 4: Note that Skinner's method does not rely on introspection (self-examination of thoughts and feelings), which is more characteristic of early cognitive psychology or structuralism.
Step 5: Understand that Skinner's behavioral approach does not prioritize genetic inheritance as the main determinant of behavior; instead, it highlights environmental factors and consequences as key influences.
Watch next
Master Behaviorism with a bite sized video explanation from Hannah