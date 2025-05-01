In the context of AP Psychology, which of the following best defines 'insight'?
A
A sudden realization of a problem's solution without a gradual process of trial and error
B
Learning that occurs through repeated associations between stimuli and responses
C
A decrease in response to a stimulus after repeated presentations
D
The process of encoding, storing, and retrieving information over time
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of 'insight' in psychology. Insight refers to a sudden and often novel realization of the solution to a problem, which occurs without a step-by-step trial and error process.
Step 2: Review the provided options carefully and identify which one describes a sudden realization rather than a gradual learning process or other psychological phenomena.
Step 3: Recognize that 'learning through repeated associations between stimuli and responses' describes classical or operant conditioning, not insight.
Step 4: Note that 'a decrease in response to a stimulus after repeated presentations' refers to habituation, which is different from insight.
Step 5: Understand that 'the process of encoding, storing, and retrieving information over time' describes memory processes, not insight. Therefore, the best definition of insight is the sudden realization of a problem's solution without gradual trial and error.
