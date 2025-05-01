Emily is a doctoral student in psychology. Which of the following best describes the primary focus of psychology as a scientific discipline?
A
The analysis of historical events and their impact on society
B
The study of behavior and mental processes
C
The diagnosis and treatment of physical illnesses
D
The development of new chemical compounds for medical use
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the core subject of psychology by understanding its primary focus as a scientific discipline.
Recall that psychology is concerned with both observable actions (behavior) and internal experiences (mental processes) such as thoughts, emotions, and perceptions.
Eliminate options that do not align with this focus, such as the analysis of historical events, diagnosis of physical illnesses, or development of chemical compounds, which belong to other fields like history, medicine, or pharmacology.
Recognize that the correct description of psychology's primary focus is the study of behavior and mental processes.
Summarize that psychology aims to scientifically investigate how people and animals think, feel, and act in various contexts.
