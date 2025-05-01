Which concept in social psychology best explains why being around positive people will tend to make you more positive?
A
Group polarization
B
Fundamental attribution error
C
Social contagion
D
Cognitive dissonance
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the key idea in the question: it asks why being around positive people tends to make you more positive.
Recall the definitions of the given concepts: Group polarization refers to the tendency of group members to make decisions that are more extreme than their initial inclination; Fundamental attribution error is the tendency to attribute others' behavior to their personality rather than situational factors; Cognitive dissonance involves the discomfort experienced when holding conflicting beliefs or behaviors.
Understand that Social contagion is the process by which emotions and behaviors spread through social networks, meaning people 'catch' feelings from others around them.
Match the concept of Social contagion to the question, since it directly explains how positivity can spread from one person to another through social interaction.
Conclude that Social contagion best explains why being around positive people tends to make you more positive.
