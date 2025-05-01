In social psychology, which phenomenon best explains why individuals may suppress their own opinions and align with the perceived consensus of a group, even if they privately disagree?
A
Self-fulfilling prophecy
B
Social facilitation
C
Cognitive dissonance
D
Groupthink
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the key concept: The question asks about a phenomenon where individuals suppress their own opinions to align with the group's consensus, despite private disagreement.
Review each option's definition: Self-fulfilling prophecy involves expectations influencing behavior to confirm those expectations; Social facilitation refers to improved performance in the presence of others; Cognitive dissonance is the discomfort from holding conflicting beliefs or behaviors.
Identify the phenomenon that specifically involves conformity and suppression of dissenting opinions to maintain group harmony, which is characteristic of Groupthink.
Recognize that Groupthink occurs when the desire for group consensus overrides realistic appraisal of alternatives, leading members to withhold dissenting views.
Conclude that Groupthink best explains the behavior described in the problem, as it directly relates to individuals aligning with perceived group consensus despite private disagreement.
