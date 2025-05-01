Passive peer pressure includes all of the following except:
A
Feeling the need to conform to group norms without direct encouragement
B
Being directly told by peers to engage in a specific behavior
C
Sensing an unspoken expectation to act a certain way
D
Observing others' behaviors and adjusting your own to fit in
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of passive peer pressure: it involves subtle, indirect influences where an individual feels compelled to conform without explicit instructions or direct encouragement from peers.
Identify the options that describe passive peer pressure by checking if they involve indirect or unspoken influences, such as feeling the need to conform without direct encouragement, sensing unspoken expectations, or observing others' behaviors and adjusting accordingly.
Recognize that 'being directly told by peers to engage in a specific behavior' involves explicit, direct pressure, which is characteristic of active peer pressure, not passive.
Compare each option against the definition of passive peer pressure to determine which one does not fit the category.
Conclude that the option involving direct verbal instructions from peers is the exception and therefore the correct answer to the question.
