The fundamental attribution error is likely to lead observers to attribute a stranger's behavior primarily to which of the following?
A
Cultural background
B
Random chance or luck
C
Personal traits or dispositions
D
Situational factors outside the person's control
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definition of the fundamental attribution error: it is the tendency for observers to overemphasize personal traits or dispositions when explaining someone else's behavior, while underestimating situational influences.
Identify the options given: cultural background, random chance or luck, personal traits or dispositions, and situational factors outside the person's control.
Recall that the fundamental attribution error specifically involves attributing behavior to internal characteristics rather than external circumstances.
Recognize that 'personal traits or dispositions' correspond to internal characteristics, which aligns with the fundamental attribution error.
Conclude that the fundamental attribution error leads observers to attribute a stranger's behavior primarily to personal traits or dispositions rather than situational factors or chance.
