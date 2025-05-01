Which of the following statements about the fundamental attribution error is false?
The fundamental attribution error means people are more likely to attribute their own behavior to internal causes rather than external ones.
The fundamental attribution error refers to the tendency to overemphasize dispositional factors when explaining others' behavior.
It is more common in individualistic cultures than in collectivistic cultures.
The fundamental attribution error can lead to misunderstandings in social interactions.
Verified step by step guidance
Step 1: Understand the definition of the fundamental attribution error (FAE). It is the tendency for people to overemphasize internal, dispositional factors when explaining the behavior of others, while underestimating the influence of external, situational factors.
Step 2: Analyze each statement in the problem to see if it aligns with the definition of FAE. For example, the statement that FAE refers to overemphasizing dispositional factors for others' behavior is true.
Step 3: Consider the statement about the FAE being more common in individualistic cultures than collectivistic cultures. Research supports this, as individualistic cultures focus more on personal traits, making this statement true.
Step 4: Evaluate the statement that the FAE can lead to misunderstandings in social interactions. Since misattributing causes of behavior can cause confusion, this is also true.
Step 5: Identify the false statement by checking if it contradicts the core concept of FAE. The statement that people are more likely to attribute their own behavior to internal causes rather than external ones is false because people tend to attribute their own behavior more to external causes (situational factors) to protect their self-image.
