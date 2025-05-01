Which of the following statements about illusory correlations is accurate?
A
Illusory correlations are less likely to occur when people rely on stereotypes.
B
Illusory correlations only happen when there is a strong statistical relationship between variables.
C
Illusory correlations occur when people perceive a relationship between two variables even when no such relationship exists.
D
Illusory correlations are a type of attribution error that always leads to accurate judgments about cause and effect.
Step 1: Understand the concept of illusory correlation. Illusory correlation occurs when people perceive a relationship between two variables even though no actual relationship exists. This is a common cognitive bias in social psychology.
Step 2: Analyze the first statement: 'Illusory correlations are less likely to occur when people rely on stereotypes.' Consider that stereotypes often contribute to illusory correlations rather than reduce them, because stereotypes can lead to overestimating the association between group membership and certain behaviors.
Step 3: Evaluate the second statement: 'Illusory correlations only happen when there is a strong statistical relationship between variables.' This is incorrect because illusory correlations specifically involve perceiving a relationship where none or very little exists, not when a strong statistical relationship is present.
Step 4: Review the third statement: 'Illusory correlations occur when people perceive a relationship between two variables even when no such relationship exists.' This aligns with the definition of illusory correlation and is accurate.
Step 5: Consider the fourth statement: 'Illusory correlations are a type of attribution error that always leads to accurate judgments about cause and effect.' This is false because illusory correlations are a cognitive bias that can lead to inaccurate judgments, not accurate ones.
